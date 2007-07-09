Litton to Distribute Storm Stories

Syndicator Litton Entertainment has signed on as the distributor of off-Weather Channel series, Storm Stories.

The half-hour syndicated hybrid news/entertainment unscripted series is about nature's fury, but it is also about localized programming that allows the station to brand the show via cut-ins from the local weather anchor and local news updates.

The show has been a winner for Weather Channel, boosting time period delivery for the key news 25-54 demo by 67% in prime time.

The show is hosted by Weather Channel anchor Jim Cantore.