Litton to Distribute Storm Stories
Syndicator Litton Entertainment has signed on as the distributor of off-Weather Channel series, Storm Stories.
The half-hour syndicated hybrid news/entertainment unscripted series is about nature's fury, but it is also about localized programming that allows the station to brand the show via cut-ins from the local weather anchor and local news updates.
The show has been a winner for Weather Channel, boosting time period delivery for the key news 25-54 demo by 67% in prime time.
The show is hosted by Weather Channel anchor Jim Cantore.
