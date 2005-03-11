Litton Adds HomeTeam Players

A weekly syndicated home-makeover show from Litton Entertainment has been picked up by WCBS New York and WCIU Chicago.

Litton says it expects the show, HomeTeam, to clear 90% of the U.S. by the time it launches the week of Sept. 26.

The independent syndicator is offering 26 episodes on barter.

The show will be hosted by "fired" Apprentice candidate Troy McClain.

Each week, McClain will provide enough cash to cover the downpayment and first year's worth of mortgage payments on a home for a deserving individual or family. Then he'll spend three days helping the new homeowner's friends and family fix up the place.

The show has also been picked up by KNBC Los Angeles, WCAU Philadelphia, and WCVB Boston.

Litton's pitch includes offering to shoot episodes of the show in a station's market to boost rooting interest and provide opportunities for local promotions.