Liss leaving ABC post

Walter Liss, president of the ABC Owned Television Stations has resigned, effective May 4.

An internal memo from ABC Broadcast Group President Robert Callahan said Liss has "decided to move in a new career direction." Liss has been in his current post since 1999. Before that he had been chairman of Buena Vista Television since 1996. Before that, he ran WABC-TV New York for nine years, and before that he was president of Cox Broadcasting.

No word yet on a replacement. - Steve McClellan