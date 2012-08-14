Lisa Vebber Exits NBC

Lisa Vebber, who had been serving as NBC's senior VP of

programming planning and scheduling is leaving the network, an NBC spokesperson

confirmed Monday.

Her departure comes two weeks after Jeff Bader jumped fromABC to head scheduling at the Peacock as president, program planning, strategy

and research.

Vebber had overseen the scheduling department since March

2011 after taking over from Mitch Metcalf, who left in the wake of the

Comcast-NBCUniversal merger.

Vulture first

reported the story.