Lisa Vebber Exits NBC
Lisa Vebber, who had been serving as NBC's senior VP of
programming planning and scheduling is leaving the network, an NBC spokesperson
confirmed Monday.
Her departure comes two weeks after Jeff Bader jumped fromABC to head scheduling at the Peacock as president, program planning, strategy
and research.
Vebber had overseen the scheduling department since March
2011 after taking over from Mitch Metcalf, who left in the wake of the
Comcast-NBCUniversal merger.
Vulture first
reported the story.
