Lionsgate Unveils New Name, Logo

Lionsgate, an expanding six-year-old independent TV and movie company, Thursday simplified its name and unveiled a new logo to increase brand awareness.

Still legally known as Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., the production and distribution company behind the TV series Weeds is hoping the fresh strategy provides “a new look for an integrated, unified company that is greater than the sum of its parts,” CEO Jon Felthimer said.

Lionsgate is involved in diverse businesses, which extend beyond TV and theatricals to home and family entertainment, documentary films, music publishing and video-on-demand. It has also acquired the lionsgate.com domain name as it prepares for new digital distribution platforms.