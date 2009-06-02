Lionsgate Revenues Roar
Driven by strong box office, homevid and library sales, Lionsgate reported its second-highest quarterly revenue of $463.2 million for its fourth quarter ended March 31 — but that wasn’t enough to save it from a $163 million loss for the fiscal year.
The mini-major, which made the announcement after the market closed Monday, reported full year revenues of $1.47 billion. It did not break out its fourth-quarter loss.
The 2009 revenues were up 8% but the loss was more than double the $74 million loss in fiscal 2008.
(Dave McNary writes forB&C sister publicationDaily Variety)
