Lionsgate Makes First-Look Deal With Olive Productions

Lionsgate has struck a first-look deal with Olive Productions, the company formed by Stanley Tucci and Steve Buscemi with production partner Wren Arthur.

The deal will be for scripted programming for both broadcasting and cable. Olive is based in New York.

Lionsgate produces Mad Men, Crash and Weeds and distributes South Park, Family Feud and Tyler Perry's House of Payne.

Tucci's TV credits include Emmys for Monk and Winchell. Steve Buscemi's TV acting credits include Sopranos and the upcoming Boardwalk Empire for HBO.

Arthur produced Tanner on Tanner for The Sundance Channel updating Robert Altman's Tanner '88 for HBO. That's because Arther worked for Altman on films including Kansas City, Gingerbread Man, and Gosford Park.