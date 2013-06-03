Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer Re-Ups Through May 2018
Lionsgate
CEO Jon Feltheimer has signed a new long-term agreement to remain with the
studio through May 2018, the company announced Monday.
Feltheimer has led Lionsgate as CEO for 13 years, during which time the studio
has launched 28 TV series on 20 different networks such as Mad Men, Weeds
and Anger Management. During his tenure, the studio's market
capitalization increased from $80 million to nearly $4 billion, according to
the company.
"We believed in Jon's early vision of how to best position Lionsgate to
grow and adapt to a rapidly changing industry," said Lionsgate chairman
of the board Dr. Mark Rachesky. "He has successfully executed on a
business plan which required discipline, patience and investment in all of the
Company's key business segments in order to create highly valuable content and
long-term value for shareholders."
Feltheimer joins vice chairman Michael Burns, co-COOs Steve Beeks and Brian
Goldsmith and general counsel and chief strategic officer Wayne Levin in
signing new long-term agreements with Lionsgate in the past year.
