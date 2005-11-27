The Lion, the Witch & the iPod

Streaming and downloading of video content continues to find more and more believers. On Monday morning Walt Disney Studios was expected to announce that it is rolling out a massive effort to use downloads on PCs and iPods to promote the upcoming film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.



Fans of the movie will be able to download clips, behind-the-scenes video and interviews to PCs and iPods from the site www.narnia.com. Maven Networks, a company that handles many of the backend broadband duties like publishing the content and managing the downloads, has been tapped to reformat the content for the different formats. “Maven’s application allows movie fans at home to see trailers and clips the way they should be seen, in the highest theatrical quality possible,” says Dennis Rice, senior vice president of publicity for Buena Vista Pictures Marketing.

The deal is only part of a busy day for Maven Networks. It also is helping Premiere Radio Networks, the syndication arm of Clear Channel Communications, deliver video segments of The Rush Limbaugh Show to PC and iPod users beginning Dec. 12. The downloads will be part of the “Rush 24/7” premium pay service that lets Limbaugh fans keep on top of the conservative talk show hosts latest thoughts and opinions.