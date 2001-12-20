Link offers 15 more minutes of fame

NBC's The Weakest Link is giving a number of flash-in-the-pan

celebrities another shot at fame Jan. 6.

The quiz show has lined up Who Wants to Marry a Multimillionaire's

Rick Rockwell, recent Survivor winner Tina Wesson and actors Corey

Feldman and Gary Coleman for the special 'newsmakers' edition.

Also included on that episode are adult-film star Ron Jeremy and Diet Coke

commercial star Lucky Vanous.