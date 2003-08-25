The line on trademark dibs
Fox News Channel isn't the only news network to trademark seemingly common
phrases.
The channels 'Fair & Balanced' fight with Al Franken, which was in court
last Friday for a preliminary hearing, sent us looking up trademarks for its
rival networks.
CNN has trademarked titles of shows like The Spin Room and Capital
Gang, and slogans like 'Your Choice. Your Voice.'
But CNN also has trademarks on the really common phrases 'In The Field' and
'Get To The Point.'
Meanwhile, MSNBC has trademarked its name not just for TV networks, but for
'providing web sites for playing multi-user fantasy sports games on a global
computer network.'
We'll keep that in mind when we are playing Lara Croft
News Reader.
