The line on trademark dibs

Fox News Channel isn't the only news network to trademark seemingly common

phrases.

The channels 'Fair & Balanced' fight with Al Franken, which was in court

last Friday for a preliminary hearing, sent us looking up trademarks for its

rival networks.

CNN has trademarked titles of shows like The Spin Room and Capital

Gang, and slogans like 'Your Choice. Your Voice.'

But CNN also has trademarks on the really common phrases 'In The Field' and

'Get To The Point.'

Meanwhile, MSNBC has trademarked its name not just for TV networks, but for

'providing web sites for playing multi-user fantasy sports games on a global

computer network.'

We'll keep that in mind when we are playing Lara Croft

News Reader.