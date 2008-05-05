Lindsay Lohan Booked for Ugly Betty

Perhaps taking a cue from Britney Spears’ successful appearance on How I Met Your Mother, actress Lindsay Lohan will appear on ABC’s Ugly Betty as part of a six-episode story arc.

Lohan will make her debut on the Ugly Betty season finale May 22, as a mean girl from high school who suddenly resurfaces in Betty’s life. Lohan will reprise the role for the first five episodes of season three in the fall.

The role shouldn’t be much of a stretch for Lohan, who starred in the movie Mean Girls playing an alpha-female at a high school.

The announcement comes shortly after CBS announced that Britney Spears, who made a guest appearance on How I Met your Mother earlier this season, would return for a new episode during sweeps. Spears’ first appearance on the CBS comedy drew the best ratings of the season, and the best ratings ever in the key demos.