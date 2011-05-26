Lindsay Gardner, Bob Cook Named Advisors at Miramax
Veteran
media execs Lindsay Gardner and Bob Cook will join Miramax as strategic
advisors to CEO Mike Lang, the company announced Thursday.
Cook
and Gardner will work with Eric Doctorow, EVP, worldwide home
entertainment and distribution, and Joe Patrick, SVP, head of TV/digital
sales on a strategic initiatives that include digital distribution,
domestic TV syndication and development of Miramax-branded cable
networks.
"Bringing
Lindsay and Bob on board is an exciting step as we continue to build
the Miramax Team," said Lang. "They are highly respected industry
veterans as well as former colleagues of mine when we all worked closely
together at Fox Entertainment."
"Mike
has assembled an exceptional team and established Miramax as the studio
to watch," said Gardner. "I am excited to advance the company's vision
for Miramax-branded channels around the world and enhanced digital
delivery such as our Netflix deal."
"I'm
thrilled to be part of the new Miramax team," said Cook. "Consumer
demand and market challenges are constantly changing and Miramax is
responding in innovative ways -- unlike any other studio I've seen in
the business today. It's an exciting, cutting-edge place to be, and I'm
proud and reinvigorated to be part of it."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.