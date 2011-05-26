Lindsay Gardner, Bob Cook Named Advisors at Miramax

Veteran

media execs Lindsay Gardner and Bob Cook will join Miramax as strategic

advisors to CEO Mike Lang, the company announced Thursday.

Cook

and Gardner will work with Eric Doctorow, EVP, worldwide home

entertainment and distribution, and Joe Patrick, SVP, head of TV/digital

sales on a strategic initiatives that include digital distribution,

domestic TV syndication and development of Miramax-branded cable

networks.

"Bringing

Lindsay and Bob on board is an exciting step as we continue to build

the Miramax Team," said Lang. "They are highly respected industry

veterans as well as former colleagues of mine when we all worked closely

together at Fox Entertainment."

"Mike

has assembled an exceptional team and established Miramax as the studio

to watch," said Gardner. "I am excited to advance the company's vision

for Miramax-branded channels around the world and enhanced digital

delivery such as our Netflix deal."

"I'm

thrilled to be part of the new Miramax team," said Cook. "Consumer

demand and market challenges are constantly changing and Miramax is

responding in innovative ways -- unlike any other studio I've seen in

the business today. It's an exciting, cutting-edge place to be, and I'm

proud and reinvigorated to be part of it."