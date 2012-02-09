Linda Yaccarino, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"
Linda Yaccarino was named President, Cable Entertainment
& Digital Advertising Sales for NBCUniversal in 2011. She reports
jointly to Bonnie Hammer, Chairman, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment &
Cable Studios, and Lauren Zalaznick, Chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment &
Digital Networks and Integrated Media. Yaccarino is responsible for all
cable entertainment and digital advertising sales for the company, including
USA, Syfy, Bravo Media, E! Entertainment, Oxygen Media, Style, G4, Sprout,
Chiller, Cloo and their respective digital platforms. Additionally, Yaccarino
oversees the sales efforts for NBC.com, AccessHollywood.com, NBCSports.com,
NBCOlympics.com and GolfChannel.com and the stand alone digital businesses
DailyCandy, Swirl, Fandango, iVillage and Television Without Pity.
Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Yaccarino served as Executive
Vice President and COO of Turner Entertainment Ad Sales & Marketing and
Acquisitions. There, she was responsible for all advertising sales, sales
marketing and program acquisitions for the company's television networks TNT, TBS
and truTV, as well as overseeing acquisitions for sister networks TCM, Cartoon
Network and Adult Swim. During her tenure, Yaccarino continually grew Turner
Entertainment's business year-over-year and was a principal architect of the
company's "broadcast replacement" initiative, which elevated Turner
Entertainment Networks to a premium position within the marketplace. She
was also instrumental in developing and enhancing "inContext," the industry's
first-ever contextual platform that helps feature the right ad, in the right
place, at the right time.
Among her many industry honors, Yaccarino was recognized in
2011 by Adweek as one of the "Ten Most Powerful Women in TV" and by Business
Week as a "CEO of Tomorrow." Her community and professional affiliations
include active involvement with WICT (Women in Cable & Telecommunications)
and Penn State University, where she is on the Board at the School of
Communications. She resides in New Jersey.
