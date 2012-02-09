Linda Yaccarino, Featured Panelist, "Women of New York 2012"

TOREGISTER FOR THE WOMEN OF NY EVENT APRIL 10, 2012, CLICK HERE



Linda Yaccarino was named President, Cable Entertainment

& Digital Advertising Sales for NBCUniversal in 2011. She reports

jointly to Bonnie Hammer, Chairman, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment &

Cable Studios, and Lauren Zalaznick, Chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment &

Digital Networks and Integrated Media. Yaccarino is responsible for all

cable entertainment and digital advertising sales for the company, including

USA, Syfy, Bravo Media, E! Entertainment, Oxygen Media, Style, G4, Sprout,

Chiller, Cloo and their respective digital platforms. Additionally, Yaccarino

oversees the sales efforts for NBC.com, AccessHollywood.com, NBCSports.com,

NBCOlympics.com and GolfChannel.com and the stand alone digital businesses

DailyCandy, Swirl, Fandango, iVillage and Television Without Pity.



Prior to joining NBCUniversal, Yaccarino served as Executive

Vice President and COO of Turner Entertainment Ad Sales & Marketing and

Acquisitions. There, she was responsible for all advertising sales, sales

marketing and program acquisitions for the company's television networks TNT, TBS

and truTV, as well as overseeing acquisitions for sister networks TCM, Cartoon

Network and Adult Swim. During her tenure, Yaccarino continually grew Turner

Entertainment's business year-over-year and was a principal architect of the

company's "broadcast replacement" initiative, which elevated Turner

Entertainment Networks to a premium position within the marketplace. She

was also instrumental in developing and enhancing "inContext," the industry's

first-ever contextual platform that helps feature the right ad, in the right

place, at the right time.





Among her many industry honors, Yaccarino was recognized in

2011 by Adweek as one of the "Ten Most Powerful Women in TV" and by Business

Week as a "CEO of Tomorrow." Her community and professional affiliations

include active involvement with WICT (Women in Cable & Telecommunications)

and Penn State University, where she is on the Board at the School of

Communications. She resides in New Jersey.



