LIN TV CEO Exiting

LIN TV Corp. President and CEO Gary Chapman will retire next month as top executive of the 30-station group. CFO Vincent Sadusky will serve as interim CEO until a new chief executive is found, the company said.



Chapman joined LIN's former parent in 1988 as President of Television and was named CEO of Television in June 1994 and Chairman in August 2000. During his tenure, LIN TV grew from seven stations to its current 30. Chapman will retire July 10 and also step down from the company's board of directors.



" I am confident in our team and their ability to face the industry challenges that lie ahead," Chapman said in a statement. "I have spent the past two years mentoring Vince Sadusky, and I know he will provide excellent leadership during this transition."