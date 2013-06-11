LIN Taps Kimberly Davis for HR Chief

Kimberly Davis has been named vice president of human resources at LIN Media. She succeeds Daniel Donohue, who retires July 5.

Davis will be responsible for "developing and executing strategic employee initiatives that support the company's overall business plan and strategy," said LIN, among her other managerial duties. She'll work out of LIN Media's Austin office and will report to Vincent Sadusky, president and CEO.

Davis joins LIN after serving as director, human resources business partner for tech company Advanced Micro Devices.

"Our success is based upon our ability to acquire, motivate and retain the brightest employees in the industry," said Sadusky. "Kim is an accomplished human resources executive that shares our strong commitment for continuous improvement. Her proven track record of developing high performance teams and aligning talent with strategic priorities will be a tremendous asset to our company as we continue to drive organizational excellence."