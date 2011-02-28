LIN Sounds Retrans Warning With Dish

LIN Media says a retransmission consent deal with DISH Network that expires this week may result in LIN stations going dark for DISH subscribers in several markets, including Austin and Buffalo. The contract expires at midnight on March 4.

"Our highly-rated television stations are important assets to our local communities and it is unfortunate that Dish does not recognize their fair market value," said Vincent Sadusky, LIN's president and CEO, in a statement. "We look forward to continuing negotiations with Dish to reach a deal before our contract expires."

Dish was not available for a comment on short notice at presstime.

The potentially affected stations are in Albuquerque, Austin, Buffalo, Columbus, Dayton, Ft. Wayne, Grand Rapids, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Lafayette (IN), Mobile, New Haven, Norfolk, Providence, Springfield (MA), Terre Haute and Toledo.

Should the stations end up going dark, LIN suggests affected viewers get the signals over the air or consider switching subscription TV providers.