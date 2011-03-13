LIN, Dish Reach Retrans Accord

LIN Media and Dish Network have reached a deal for the retransmission of signals for 25 LIN stations. The stations had gone dark for Dish subscribers March 5.

Terms of the deal were not divulged.

"Dish Network is pleased to have reached a deal with LIN Media that restored local TV channels to customers in 17 markets," Dish said in a statement. "We sincerely appreciate the patience our customers have shown during this time. We will continue to work hard to offer more choices and the lowest everyday prices in the industry."

The affected stations were KRQE and KASA Albuquerque, KXAN and KNVA Austin, WIVB and WNLO Buffalo, WWHO Columbus, WDTN and WBDT Dayton, WANE Ft. Wayne, WOOD and WOTV Grand Rapids, WLUK Green Bay, WISH and WNDY Indianapolis, WLFI Lafayette, WALA and WFNA Mobile, WTNH and WCTX New Haven, WAVY and WVBT Norfolk, WPRI and WNAC Providence, and WWLP Springfield (MA).