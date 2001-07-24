LIN completes WNLO-TV deal

LIN Television has completed its acquisition of WNLO-TV Buffalo for $25 million, which gives the company a duopoly in the market, the 44th-ranked Nielsen DMA.

The station will be an independent and co-owned with LIN's WIVB(TV) the CBS affiliate in Buffalo. WNLO formerly had the call letters WNEQ(TV), and was previously owned by the Western New York Public Broadcasting Association.

LIN said it financed the acquisition with funds reserved from a debt offering completed in June. LIN now owns 11 stations and operates five other stations under LMA's ad a management services agreement. - Steve McClellan