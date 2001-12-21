Limbaugh surgery called a success
Doctors said radio talk-show host Rush Limbaugh's surgery to implant an electronic hearing device was a success, according to Associated
Press reports.
Limbaugh, 50, reportedly lost his hearing in the spring because of
an autoimmune inner-ear disease.
According to reports, doctors said Thursday that he should be able to hear
sound again within the next few weeks.
"I feel great," Limbaugh said in a prepared statement. "The surgery went smoothly,
and I'm looking forward to enjoying the holidays and returning to the air in
early January."
He has continued broadcasting since losing his hearing.
His callers' comments are quickly transcribed so that he can read and respond to
them.
Limbaugh's show is heard on 600 stations throughout the United
States.
