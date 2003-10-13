Limbaugh Admits Addiction, Investigation; Enters Rehab
Conservative radio talk host Rush Limbaugh Friday publicly admitted his addiction to painkillers and said he was checking himself into a treatment center "immediately following this broadcast" for the next 30 days to "break the hold this highly addictive pain medication has on me."
He also admitted that he is under investigation about how he was able to obtain the pills, but he said published accounts "contain inaccuracies and distortions, which I will clear up when I am free to speak about them."
The National Enquirer
earlier reported Limbaugh's drug use. A former housekeeper reportedly disclosed his addiction.
Until he returns, guest hosts will sub for Limbaugh on the 600 stations that carry the show from Premiere Radio Networks.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.