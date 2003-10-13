Limbaugh Admits Addiction, Investigation; Enters Rehab

Conservative radio talk host Rush Limbaugh Friday publicly admitted his addiction to painkillers and said he was checking himself into a treatment center "immediately following this broadcast" for the next 30 days to "break the hold this highly addictive pain medication has on me."

He also admitted that he is under investigation about how he was able to obtain the pills, but he said published accounts "contain inaccuracies and distortions, which I will clear up when I am free to speak about them."

The National Enquirer

earlier reported Limbaugh's drug use. A former housekeeper reportedly disclosed his addiction.

Until he returns, guest hosts will sub for Limbaugh on the 600 stations that carry the show from Premiere Radio Networks.