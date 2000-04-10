Liman Video adds Sony truck

Liman Video Rental, based in New York City, has taken delivery of a new MPEG-2 digital truck from Sony. Included in the equipment on board is a Sony DVS-7250 digital video switcher, two channels of DME-7000 digital multieffects, a Sony BVE-9100 edit controller and 12-bit Sony BVP-570 cameras that have multiple-format capability. "This Super Truck is the most versatile truck ever built utilizing analog and MPEG-2 transmission," says LVR co-owner Michael Liman. "This truck has everything in its 40-foot package that a 53-foot semi would have and more." Upcoming events for the truck include the Republican Convention in Philadelphia.