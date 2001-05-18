Lilley leaving News for Bertelsmann
Justin Lilley is leaving his post as vice president of News Corp.'s
government-relations office to become senior vice president in charge of
Bertelsmann AG's new Washington, D.C., office.
Lilley was at News Corp. seven months before getting a call from
Bertelsmann's new CEO in charge of U.S. affairs, Joel Klein, former chief of the
U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division.
'I'm thoroughly enjoying my experience at News Corp., but this was such a
unique opportunity that I decided to pursue it,' Lilley said.
Bertelsmann is the world's third-largest media company.
Its U.S. holdings include Random House Inc., Bertelsmann Music Group, the
Gruner+Jahr USA magazine group and investments in Internet search engine Lycos Inc., Internet music service Napster Inc.
and Barnes & Noble.com
.
'Having Justin take the lead in building our
relationships in Washington will help to position Bertelsmann to continue to
expand our role in U.S. media markets,' Klein said in a prepared statement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.