Lilley leaving News for Bertelsmann

Justin Lilley is leaving his post as vice president of News Corp.'s

government-relations office to become senior vice president in charge of

Bertelsmann AG's new Washington, D.C., office.

Lilley was at News Corp. seven months before getting a call from

Bertelsmann's new CEO in charge of U.S. affairs, Joel Klein, former chief of the

U.S. Justice Department's antitrust division.

'I'm thoroughly enjoying my experience at News Corp., but this was such a

unique opportunity that I decided to pursue it,' Lilley said.

Bertelsmann is the world's third-largest media company.

Its U.S. holdings include Random House Inc., Bertelsmann Music Group, the

Gruner+Jahr USA magazine group and investments in Internet search engine Lycos Inc., Internet music service Napster Inc.

and Barnes & Noble.com

.

'Having Justin take the lead in building our

relationships in Washington will help to position Bertelsmann to continue to

expand our role in U.S. media markets,' Klein said in a prepared statement.