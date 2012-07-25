Liguori Lands at Carlyle
Former Discovery Communications chief operating officer and
longtime industry veteran Peter Liguori has joined The Carlyle Group, serving
as a consultant and operating executive to the private equity giant's
Telecommunications and Media team based in New York.
As an operating executive,
Liguori will provide strategic guidance to Carlyle professionals throughout the
investment process, from sourcing to acquisition to exit, and advise portfolio
company executives on management, operational and growth strategies.
"Peter is a
seasoned executive who has run several important media businesses and
understands how to create value," said Carlyle managing director and head of
the Telecommunications and Media team James Attwood in a statement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.