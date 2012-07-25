Liguori Lands at Carlyle

Former Discovery Communications chief operating officer and

longtime industry veteran Peter Liguori has joined The Carlyle Group, serving

as a consultant and operating executive to the private equity giant's

Telecommunications and Media team based in New York.

As an operating executive,

Liguori will provide strategic guidance to Carlyle professionals throughout the

investment process, from sourcing to acquisition to exit, and advise portfolio

company executives on management, operational and growth strategies.

"Peter is a

seasoned executive who has run several important media businesses and

understands how to create value," said Carlyle managing director and head of

the Telecommunications and Media team James Attwood in a statement.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel News.