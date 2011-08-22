LightSquared Hires Terry Neal as Senior Vice President, Public Relations and Communications

LightSquared has hired a high-powered Washington PR exec to oversee "earned media"-- press coverage and promotion -- for the company, which is attempting to launch a wholesale 4G wireless network in the face of pushback from the GPS industry and some government agencies.

The company said Monday that it has hired Terry Neal as SVP for public relations and communications.

Neal had been SVP and director of strategic media for Hill & Knowlton's D.C. office and before that was a print journalist with the Washington Post, Miami Herald and Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinal.