LightSquared Does Another Deal

LightSquared has trucked another wholesale wireless deal, this one with ClearTalk Wireless.

LightSquared, which got a conditional FCC waiver earlier this year to build a terrestrial network using its satellite license, still has to prove to the commission and its critics in the GPS industry that it can do so without interfering with GPS on an adjacent spectrum band.

LightSquared will sell the service to others, like cable operators, who can then offer their own branded wireless service.

It is only the latest in a series of deals, including with PowerNet Global two weeks ago and a multi-billion dollar network-services and spectrum-hosting deal with Sprint, which will help it build out the network contingent on solving those interference issues.