Lightcap to Head Up Content for Discovery Networks Latin America/US Hispanic

Former Disney Channels Worldwide president Carolina Lightcap is joining Discovery, as the head of content for Discovery Networks Latin America/US Hispanic (DLA/USH), and GM for the Southern Cone.

Lightcap will head all areas within DLA/USH related to content, which include programming and marketing. In her role as GM for the Southern Cone, Lightcap will be responsible for overseeing Discovery's business in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Bolivia and Paraguay. She will be based out of Buenos Aires.

"Carolina is an outstanding creative and operational executive with the ability to manage portfolios across multiple brands within the international pay TV business. She also brings to Discovery a time-tested business acumen and demonstrated success in content strategy development and execution which will undoubtedly add value and contribute to the success of our constantly expanding business in Latin America and the US Hispanic markets," said Enrique R. Martínez, president and managing director, Discovery Networks Latin America/US Hispanic.

"I am thrilled to join the first-class organization Enrique and his team have built, while broadening my horizons in new content genres across Discovery Networks' vast portfolio of brands in Latin America and the US Hispanic market," noted Lightcap.

Lightcap was president of Disney Channels Worldwide from 2009-11.