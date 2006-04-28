Lifetime's Missing Will Be Missing From Its Lineup

Lifetime’s given the axe to its hour-long FBI drama Missing. The three-year-old weekly show starred Vivica A. Fox, Mark Consuelos and Caterina Scorsone.

Season three of the show averaged a 1.9 household rating, up from season two which was a 1.7, and better than Lifetime’s primetime average, which in first quarter was a 1.4. The show’s third season was down just slightly from its first season, which averaged a 2.0.

Missing becomes the second well-rated, long-running original drama to be cut by Lifetime after the network restructured its programming department last year. In October, the network decided not to renew its longest-running drama Strong Medicine, which at the time was averaging about 10% more viewers than it had in its previous season. Lifetime named ex-WB entertainment chief Susanne Daniels as its head of programming in August, and has since shuffled senior executives in the programming department.

In a statement, Lifetime said Missing had “run its course” and the network “is very honored to have been associated with the program and the very talented cast and crew.”