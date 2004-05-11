Lifetime Wrangles Reba

Lifetime continued its sitcom-buying binge. It has purchased cable rights to off-net (The WB Television Network) Reba from Twentieth Television. The show will premiere in August 2006 as a strip (five days a week).

The network just bought rights to Will & Grace (2005) and Frasier (2006), to join existing off-nets Golden Girls and The Nanny."

Reba is also debuting in broadcast syndication in fall 2006, though Twentieth has not revealed station clearances for the show.

