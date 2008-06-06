Lifetime Ups Toby Graff

Toby Graff, who had been VP, public affairs for Lifetime Networks, has been upped to senior VP, public affairs and corporate communications, effective immediately.

In her new role, she is responsible for corporate communications, including trade and business media publications. Graff will continue to lead Lifetime’s awareness and advocacy campaigns, which include on-air projects, community outreach and legislative advocacy on issues affecting women and their families.





Lifetime, with Graff's help, got five pieces of legislation signed into law, including one that lessens the time it takes before a rape kit is analyzed and another that attempts to combat the enslavement of women.

Graff joined Lifetime in 2000 as director, corporate communications. Prior to that, she served for more than two years as deputy press secretary for then-First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton. She began her political career working for the Clinton-Gore 1992 presidential campaign as the assistant press secretary in the Frankfurt, Ky. office.