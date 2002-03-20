Lifetime taps VP of original series
Lifetime tapped Theresa Edy to be vice president of original series.
She'll report to Kelly Goode Abugov, Lifetime's senior VP of programming.
In the newly created position, Edy is charged with Lifetime's scripted
dramas, including highly rated dramas Strong Medicine and
The Division.
She joins Lifetime from Tony Jonas Productions, where she supervised cable
dramas including Showtime hit Queer as Folk and short-lived drama
Leap Years.
Lifetime is still searching for a replacement for former
programming chief Dawn Tarnofsky, who left to join United Paramount Network.
