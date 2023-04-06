Lifetime Tackles 'Pride' in New 'Seven Deadly Sins' Movie

Lifetime will continue its Seven Deadly Sins movie anthology franchise Saturday (April 8) with its latest film, Pride.

The film, produced by Bishop T.D. Jakes, stars Grammy-winning R&B singer Stephanie Mills as an aging bakery owner and reality TV star whose pride and past secrets threaten the enormous success she has achieved, according to Lifetime.

Along with Mills, Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story stars Thomas Miles, Erica Atkins and Keeya King.

Pride is the fifth movie of Lifetime's Seven Deadly Sins franchise – inspired by novels from author Victoria Christopher Murray – following Lust, Envy, Wrath and Greed. Thus far the franchise has attracted nearly 7 million viewers since its launch in 2022, according to the network.

“From a performance perspective the Seven Deadly Sins franchise has been extremely successful, and Pride is a continuation of the anthology,” Jakes told Multichannel News. “The Seven Deadly Sins concept fits very well with the network – they do not shy away from complicated, dramatic stories. It really fits their brand and our brand as well.”

For Mills, best known in an acting role for her performance as Dorothy in 1970s Broadway musical The Wiz, the movie and the Seven Deadly Sins franchise offers value-themed content not regularly seen on the small screen. “We live in a content, fast food world and not a substance world, especially with social media ... so I hope that Pride captivates the audience,” she said.

Pride co-executive producer Shaun Robinson added that the series reflects an opportunity to create content that not only entertains but also carries a message for viewers. Robinson, who also hosts TLC's reality series 90-Day Fiancé, added she hopes to finish the franchise with the final two sins, gluttony and sloth.

“When you put movies together like this you first want them to be entertaining, but also with the films being tied to the morality tales of the Seven Deadly Sins, at the end of the movie we would like people to be able to really think about and examine the effects of certain behavior,” she said.

Jakes, who has also produced such theatrical films as Jumping The Broom, Sparkle and A Dog’s Way Home, also said he hopes to continue to work with Lifetime to produce content that showcases Black characters and storylines.

“There is a great affinity in the Black community to produce content where we can tell our own stories and narratives, and we’re grateful that Lifetime has created the platform to allow African-American actors and producers to have a stage to share our talents not only for the Black community but with the rest of the world,” he said.