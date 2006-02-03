Lifetime Snags MTV Program Exec

Lifetime has named MTV executive Jassica Samet senior VP, reality programming.

Samet, who has overseen some of MTV’s more irreverent fare as senior VP, original programming and series development, since 2004, joins Lifetime Feb. 6.



Samet, based in L.A., will now oversee all reality programming for Lifetime Television, Lifetime Real Women, and Lifetimetv.com, which includes Lifetime’s March reality series Cheerleader Nation and Face the Family.

She joined MTV in 1999 as director, original programming and ascended the ranks at the network, working on edgy shows including The 70’s House, Viva La Bam, Wildboyz and Taildaters. She also co-executive produced a film spinoff of MTV’s gross-out series ,Jackass.

Her addition solidifies the programming team that Lifetime’s Entertainment President Susanne Daniels has been building since she joined the women’s cable network in September.

Daniels, once entertainment chief at the WB, has seen a reshuffling of several senior-level executives in the past few months. In September, senior VP programming Kelly Goode and Senior VP reality programming Bill Brand exited the network, followed by eight-year Lifetime veteran and reality VP Marian Effinger.

Daniels brought on former WB drama development executive Maria Grasso in December to be Lifetime’s senior VP, series development, and last week Lifetime upped six-year veteran Colette Shelton from director to VP of reality programming.