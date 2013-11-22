Lifetime Renews 'Witches of East End' for Second Season

Lifetime has renewed Witches of East End for a second season, the network announced Friday.

The drama premiered last month to 1.93 million viewers and has averaged 1.72 million over its first seven episodes. It's season finale is slated for Dec. 15. Lifetime said the series has a median age of 46, making it one of the network's youngest-skewing scripted series.



Witches of East End joins fellow newbie Devious Maids in getting a second season from Lifetime.

"With its great story telling and amazing cast, Witches of East End is leading a full-blown witch renaissance," said Rob Sharenow, executive VP and general manager of Lifetime. "The show's perfect mix of premium execution with content that is in the zeitgeist is drawing new viewers to Lifetime and we're very excited to be bringing it back for a second season."

The show is based on Melissa de la Cruz's best-selling novel of the same name, centering around the mysterious Beauchamp family.