Lifetime Renews Wild Card

Lifetime is picking up original drama Wild Card for a sophomore season.

The series, starring Joely Fisher, will return in August with 18 new episodes. The Fireworks Entertainment show is getting a new executive producer in Doug Steinberg.

In its first season, Wild Card averaged 2.1 million viewers and a 2.0 household rating.

No word yet if Lifetime’s other freshman drama 1-800-Missing will be renewed. That show is on a different production timetable.