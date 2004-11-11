Lifetime Renews Merge, Head 2 Toe

Lifetime Television has renewed two reality shows for a third season. Getting 13-episode pickups were Merge and Head 2 Toe.

New episodes of Merge, about combining the household possessions of newlyweds, returns with new episodes Jan. 7, 2005, at 11 p.m.

Head 2 Toe, a makeover show in which two women get to change something about the other, returns Jan. 8 at 11:30 a.m.

The third-season debut of that show will try to borrow some cachet from another reality offering. Two fans of American Idol runner-up Clay Aiken will get to present their new looks in a face-to-face-to-face meeting with the singer.