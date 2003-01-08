Lifetime opens new year on top

Lifetime Television kicked off the new year with strong ratings, winning the weekly

Nielsen prime-time race by a fat margin.

According to Nielsen Media Research data supplied by Turner Broadcasting System Inc. and

Discovery Networks U.S., Lifetime finished the week with a 1.9 household rating,

handily beating TBS Superstation and Nickelodeon, which tied for second place at a 1.6.

Turner Network Television and USA Network followed, each with a 1.5. When it came to the average number of

viewers -- as opposed to households -- tuned in, TBS came out on top with a 2.1

million persons over the age of two.

Nick came in second with about 2 million, just 9,000 viewers more than

Lifetime.

The big score of the week was at Home & Garden Television, which posted its highest-ever

household rating -- a 3.0 for live coverage of the Rose Bowl Parade on New Year's

Day.