Lifetime opens new year on top
Lifetime Television kicked off the new year with strong ratings, winning the weekly
Nielsen prime-time race by a fat margin.
According to Nielsen Media Research data supplied by Turner Broadcasting System Inc. and
Discovery Networks U.S., Lifetime finished the week with a 1.9 household rating,
handily beating TBS Superstation and Nickelodeon, which tied for second place at a 1.6.
Turner Network Television and USA Network followed, each with a 1.5. When it came to the average number of
viewers -- as opposed to households -- tuned in, TBS came out on top with a 2.1
million persons over the age of two.
Nick came in second with about 2 million, just 9,000 viewers more than
Lifetime.
The big score of the week was at Home & Garden Television, which posted its highest-ever
household rating -- a 3.0 for live coverage of the Rose Bowl Parade on New Year's
Day.
