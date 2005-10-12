Lifetime Names Standards Bearer

Lifetime has tapped a new programming peruser.

Renee Presser Wednesday was named VP, standards and practices, for cable channel Lifetime, including advertising and new business. Presser's predecessor was Maryana DeZarlo, who left to join Fox.

Presser is a veteran of making content calls for some edge-pushing programs.

She was a standards and practices exec from 1998 to 2003 at Comedy Central, home to such shows as South Park and Chapelle's Show. She was a coordinating producer on Chappelle before jumping to Lifetime.