Lifetime Names Moore SVP of Publicity

Lifetime has named Michele M. Moore senior vice president

of publicity, Nancy Dubuc, president and general manager of Lifetime Networks

announced Tuesday.

As a member of Dubuc's senior team, Moore will oversee

strategic communications and publicity efforts for Lifetime Networks'

portfolio, including Lifetime, LMN and Lifetime Real Women. She will be based

in Los Angeles, working with Les Eisner, vice president, corporate

communications and publicity.

Moore joins Lifetime from Temple University, where she

was the chief marketing official for marketing and brand activities. She was

also a senior consultant for crisis communications firm Walker Marchant Group

in Washington, D.C., and held positions at Nickelodeon and BET.