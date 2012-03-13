Lifetime Names Moore SVP of Publicity
Lifetime has named Michele M. Moore senior vice president
of publicity, Nancy Dubuc, president and general manager of Lifetime Networks
announced Tuesday.
As a member of Dubuc's senior team, Moore will oversee
strategic communications and publicity efforts for Lifetime Networks'
portfolio, including Lifetime, LMN and Lifetime Real Women. She will be based
in Los Angeles, working with Les Eisner, vice president, corporate
communications and publicity.
Moore joins Lifetime from Temple University, where she
was the chief marketing official for marketing and brand activities. She was
also a senior consultant for crisis communications firm Walker Marchant Group
in Washington, D.C., and held positions at Nickelodeon and BET.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.