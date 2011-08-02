Lifetime Names Drobynk SVP, Scheduling and Acquisition

Lifetime Networks has named Christian Drobnyk senior vice president, scheduling and acquisition, Nancy Dubuc, president and GM, Lifetime Networks announced Tuesday.

Drobnyk will oversee all programming acquisition, scheduling and planning for Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women. He will report directly to Dubuc and will be based in New York.

"I'm delighted to bring Christian on board to Lifetime," said Dubuc. "As we continue to ramp up our original programming slate with more than 175 hours of new content, Christian's experience and creative scheduling instincts will be an important component of our mission to grow the Lifetime brand."

Drobnyk comes to Lifetime from UKTV Entertainment Networks where he served as controller and general manager. In that role, he oversaw the company's entertainment divisions, cable and broadcast networks. Prior to joining UKTV in 2008, Drobnyk served as senior vice president, programming and development for TLC and Discovery Home Channel, where he oversaw development and acquisition of off-net and original series and specials.