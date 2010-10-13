Lifetime Movie Net Tops Sub Survey

Lifetime

Movie Network topped the list of favorite digital basic networks,

according to the just-released 2010 Digital Cable Subscribership Study

from Beta Research Corp.

Lifetime

Movie Net was picked tops by 27% of respondents, followed by Fox Movie

Channel with 19%, and a veritable host of others tied at 15% (BBC

America, Cooking Channel, Discovery Health, and Hallmark

Movie Channel). In last year's survey, National Geographic topped the

list, but it was not rated in 2010, according to a spokesperson for the

company, who said it will instead be included in a basic cable survey

being released later this year.

In terms of

perceived value, NFL Network topped the charts with subscribers, who

ascribed to it a value of $2.02. Next was Nick Toons TV at $1.92, Disney

XD at $1.78, MTV Jams at $1.73 and Teen Nick

at $1.69.

NFL net also

topped last year's "viewer value" list, though at a slightly higher

$2.06, tied with Gospel Music Channel. This year, GMC was tied for

seventh at $1.64.

In the

category of important to their enjoyment of cable, there was a seven-way

tie at the top, with somewhere between 76% and 83% (there was a plus or

minus 3 point margin of error) naming ESPNU,

Science Channel, Discovery Health, ESPNews, History International, ID,

Investigation Discovery, and NFL Network.

The study

was conducted in July, sampling 2,445 digital cable subs from 32 systems

asked to rate 41 basic networks carried by most of those systems.