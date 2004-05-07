Lifetime Makes Providential Decision

Lifetime Television has bought the rights to off-net Providence from ABC Family, and it is looking to slate more off-net dramas on its schedule to complement original dramas Strong Medicine, The Division, Wild Card and Missing. Lifetime is 50% owned by ABC parent The Walt Disney Co.

Providence will be slated at 8 p.m. on Tuesday starting May 11. It is the third off-NBC show Lifetime has bought recently. It just acquired the cable rights to Will & Grace (September 2005) and Frasier (2006).

Lifetime has tried occasional off-net dramas, slating Once & Again for a while, and thirtysomething before that (both off-ABC..