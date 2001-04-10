Lifetime to launch sister channel

Lifetime Television will launch a sister channel late this summer for both

analog and digital distribution, Lifetime Real Women, which will program reality

content told from women's point of view.

Already scheduled on the channel -- unveiled by network chief Carole Black

during Lifetime's New York upfront presentation to advertisers -- is new effort

Women Docs, which explores female doctors juggling professional and

family demands.

Slotted just for Real Women is The Things We Do for Love, featuring

true stories about remarkable relationships. More series for the channel, also

set to air on Lifetime Television, include Beyond Chance, hosted by

Melissa Etheridge, and biography show Intimate Portrait.

Also detailed at the upfront session was Lifetime's $700 million contribution

toward the development of new programming over the next two years. The

investment is in line with Lifetime upping its original programming 50 percent

over the past two seasons.

As far as current new programming, besides the Saturday debut of Women

Docs this summer, later this year, Lifetime will also launch magazine show

Lifetime Now and a health series that is currently

untitled.