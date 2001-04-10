Lifetime to launch sister channel
By Susanne Ault
Lifetime Television will launch a sister channel late this summer for both
analog and digital distribution, Lifetime Real Women, which will program reality
content told from women's point of view.
Already scheduled on the channel -- unveiled by network chief Carole Black
during Lifetime's New York upfront presentation to advertisers -- is new effort
Women Docs, which explores female doctors juggling professional and
family demands.
Slotted just for Real Women is The Things We Do for Love, featuring
true stories about remarkable relationships. More series for the channel, also
set to air on Lifetime Television, include Beyond Chance, hosted by
Melissa Etheridge, and biography show Intimate Portrait.
Also detailed at the upfront session was Lifetime's $700 million contribution
toward the development of new programming over the next two years. The
investment is in line with Lifetime upping its original programming 50 percent
over the past two seasons.
As far as current new programming, besides the Saturday debut of Women
Docs this summer, later this year, Lifetime will also launch magazine show
Lifetime Now and a health series that is currently
untitled.
