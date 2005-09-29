Lifetime Joins FiOS Lineup

Verizon has signed programming deals with cable networks Lifetime, HSN, Jewelry Television and Ovation for the telco’s recently launched, fiber-delivered TV service FiOS.

The agreement with Lifetime Television includes Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Network and Lifetime Real Women. The HSN agreement includes HSN and America's Store.

Terry Denson, VP of programming and marketing for FiOS TV, said Verizon was pleased to add "popular and emerging networks to our extensive channel lineup."

The telco has already cut deals with The Walt Disney Co., NBC Universal Cable, Starz Entertainment Group, Showtime Networks, Turner Broadcasting System, A&E Television Networks, Discovery Networks, Si TV and NFL Network.

FiOS was launched on Sept. 22 in Keller, Texas, and is available to 8,800 homes there. Earlier this week, Verizon announced franchise agreements for Massapequa Park, N.Y., and Fairfax County, Va.