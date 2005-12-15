Lifetime Hires Scripted Exec

Lifetime has named former WB executive Maria Grasso to the newly created post of senior VP, series development.

Starting next month, she will oversee scripted programming for the women’s network, working with the net’s new entertainment chief, Susanne Daniels, in Los Angeles.

The two have worked together several times over the years, most recently when Grasso headed up Warner Bros. TV’s comedy development and Daniels was a producer with the studio.

Grasso’s first duties include developing the office comedy Lovespring and the horror drama Scarlett, as well as greenlighting new pilots.

After joining The WB in 2001 as senior VP, drama development, she played a key role in developing Supernatural, Everwood, One Tree Hill and Jack & Bobby.

Previously, her resume included executive VP, development, for claymation wizards Will Vinton Studios; senior VP, comedy development, at Warner Bros. TV; and senior VP, comedy development, for Universal Television. She started her TV career at MTV Networks in 1987.

Daniels, who started at Lifetime in September, has yet to name a new head of alternative programming.

Several senior executives have left Lifetime recently as the ranks change under new President and CEO Betty Cohen.

The latest to exit was VP of Series Programming Theresa Edy, who will run an online business. In late September, veteran senior programming executives Kelly Goode and Bill Brand also left.