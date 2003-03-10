Lifetime helps couples to Merge

Lifetime Television is ready to meld together a newlywed couple with a new lifestyle

redecorating show.

"Television for Women" has picked up a pilot for Merge, hosted by

actress Lisa Rinna, that helps freshly married couples to combine their belongings

for their new marital home.

Merge is produced by Dalaklis McKeown Entertainment and executive-produced by Chuck Dalaklis and Theresa McKeow.

If picked up, the show could air on Lifetime this summer.