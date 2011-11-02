Lifetime Adds Harvey, Pollack to Reality Department

Lifetime has hired both Abigail Harvey and Noah Pollack to serve as vice

presidents of reality programming, the network announced Wednesday.

Harvey and Pollack will be charged with developing and overseeing production of

the network's nonfiction projects. Harvey will be based in New York, while

Pollack will work out of Los Angeles. Both will report directly to Gena

McCarthy, senior VP, reality & alternative programming.

Harvey

comes to Lifetime from the BBC, where she most recently served as executive VP

of BBC Productions, launching the company's east coast production office in New

York. Pollack was VH1's VP of series development and original programming,

where he launched Basketball Wives, Basketball Wives LA and Celebrity

Rehab With Dr. Drew.

"Both

Abigail and Noah bring extensive experience in creating hits in the unscripted

arena, as well as a keen eye for identifying and developing distinctive programming,

to Lifetime. We are thrilled to have executives with such strong

backgrounds and experience join our team," said McCarthy.