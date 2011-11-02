Lifetime Adds Harvey, Pollack to Reality Department
Lifetime has hired both Abigail Harvey and Noah Pollack to serve as vice
presidents of reality programming, the network announced Wednesday.
Harvey and Pollack will be charged with developing and overseeing production of
the network's nonfiction projects. Harvey will be based in New York, while
Pollack will work out of Los Angeles. Both will report directly to Gena
McCarthy, senior VP, reality & alternative programming.
Harvey
comes to Lifetime from the BBC, where she most recently served as executive VP
of BBC Productions, launching the company's east coast production office in New
York. Pollack was VH1's VP of series development and original programming,
where he launched Basketball Wives, Basketball Wives LA and Celebrity
Rehab With Dr. Drew.
"Both
Abigail and Noah bring extensive experience in creating hits in the unscripted
arena, as well as a keen eye for identifying and developing distinctive programming,
to Lifetime. We are thrilled to have executives with such strong
backgrounds and experience join our team," said McCarthy.
