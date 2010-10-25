Lifetime Achievement Award: Robert Wehling

Robert Wehling gave 41 years, his

entire professional life, to Procter &

Gamble. Wehling retired as global

marketing and government relations

officer at the company in 2001,

leaving behind a legacy of success in

helping to build and market some of

the most prominent brands in American history. But he

got his start out of pure auspicious happenstance.

“The truth is, when I was a senior in college I had

a wife and a daughter and another one on the way,

and I had to get a job,” Wehling says. He happened

to be reading a novel about advertising. “I said, ‘I

think I could enjoy that,’ so I said, ‘I’ll interview

with the next company that comes to campus to talk

about advertising.’” The next company that came to

Ohio’s Denison University was Procter & Gamble. “I

had never had any courses in business or marketing,”

Wehling says. “I didn’t know what the hell I was doing,

but you learn as you go.”

And Wehling had a couple of things going for him

from the start. A man with fastidious attention to detail,

he had a love for consumer research, a knack for

understanding the role media played in the success

of products, and, perhaps most importantly, an innate

understanding of the gender most responsible

for buying products.

“I always understood women. Don’t ask me how,

because I don’t know,” says the father of six daughters. “If I couldn’t convince them of something I

wanted to do with a product, how was I going to convince

everyone else?”

In his early years with P&G, Wehling worked as a

brand manager on a number of high-profile products

including Crest, Head & Shoulders shampoo and Secret

deodorant.

He repositioned Secret with the “Strong Enough

for a Man, But Made for a Woman” campaign, which

propelled the brand to two decades of growth. He

successfully launched Head & Shoulders, now a billion-

dollar brand, in 1963.

With Crest, Wehling enlisted Bill Cosby to help

promote dental hygiene to African-American children:

At the time, market research showed the group

brushed their teeth less frequently than the rest of the

population. It would not be the last time that Wehling’s business acumen and sense of civic purpose

worked together.

“He had an ability to align the interests of the

company he worked for, his own ethical standards,

and what was good for the medium, and get those interests

aligned with a unique

solution that achieved all of

those diverse objectives,”

says GroupM Global CEO Irwin

Gotlieb, who has known

Wehling since the late ’70s.

Wehling and P&G were

also ahead of the curve in

putting money into emerging

media entities. The company

took a bet and made the first

major buy on CNN when the

network was just a fledgling

cable experiment. P&G

brands were also among the first advertisers to make

significant buys in syndication and on the superstations,

TBS and WGN in particular.

“On a global basis, he was spending tremendous

amounts of money. He was a very, very strong image

for P&G,” says Magna Global Worldwide CEO Bill

Cella. “He would get people to believe in his mission,

and he did it in an articulate, subtle way. It was

just clear, concise information and opinions he would

convey. He’s a terrific salesman.”

Later in his career, Wehling helped set the new industry

standard for partnership between companies

and their ad agencies by promoting a system in which

agencies share a percentage of a brand’s profits. He

also helped establish P&G’s ethnic marketing organization

and worked to recruit, train and keep minority

employees at the company.

But those who worked closely with Wehling speak

again and again about the fact that the man used his

leadership position to effect positive change for issues

that mattered to him, such as family-oriented

television programming.

For years, Wehling had been receiving letters and

phone calls from consumers complaining about the

lack of family-friendly programming on TV, mostly

on the broadcast networks, in primetime. In 1998,

he partnered with Johnson & Johnson Corporate VP

of Advertising Andrea Alstrup to form the Family

Friendly Television Forum. Now known as the Alliance

for Family Entertainment, the group includes

more than 40 major advertisers that work together to

nurture and develop television shows with multigenerational

appeal.

“People were scoffing, saying ‘This thing will never

work,’ and all of a sudden 20 advertisers became a

part of this. It became a prominent mission for everybody, ” says Cella. “It was really to make the advertisers,

the networks and the viewing public aware that

there’s an organization out there that really wants to

see more family programming.”

“I think that was a big point of personal preference

and commerce coming together,” says Fox President

of Sales Jon Nesvig. “This is something that [Wehling]

personally wanted to have a hand in effecting,

and something that was also good for his company.”

Wehling, along with Gotlieb and TV executive Jamie

Kellner, who was running the WB network at

the time, also began a script development fund for

family-friendly programming. One of the scripts,

Gilmore Girls, was launched into production on the

network, produced and sponsored by P&G.

And while the praise and accolades keep coming,

Wehling reflects on the honor of being inducted into

the B&C Hall of Fame with humility.

“Other than the fact that a lot of other people probably

deserve it more than I do, I appreciate it,” Wehling

says. “I always try to have a positive effect not

only on Procter & Gamble’s business but on the industry,

and this [recognition] says to some degree that

maybe I did a few things right.”

Marc Pritchard, P&G global marketing and brand

building officer who has worked at the company for

28 years—and was born the year Wehling started

working there—can attest to that.

“Bob is one of the most remarkable human beings

on the planet,” Pritchard says. “He’s a true leader. He’s

an innovator. He’s a humanitarian. And he’s one of the

greatest guys you will ever meet.”