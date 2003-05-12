Lifestyle change for A&E

A&E Network is delving into lifestyle programming with a new weekend

block.

Its new "Art of Everyday" block will feature four new half-hour shows.

All Year Round with Katie Brown offers tips on simple and inexpensive

cooking, decorating and gardening.

On Makeover Mamas, moms and mothers-in-law come over to redecorate

their children's homes in two days with $1,500.

Sell This House is a reality show featuring people shopping for homes and

shopping their homes.

And on The Worldwide Chef, viewers will travel to exotic and fun

locales to learn about their favorite foods, from Peking Duck to Italian

cheeses.

The new block debuts in July and will air Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and

repeat the following Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.