Lifestyle change for A&E
A&E Network is delving into lifestyle programming with a new weekend
block.
Its new "Art of Everyday" block will feature four new half-hour shows.
All Year Round with Katie Brown offers tips on simple and inexpensive
cooking, decorating and gardening.
On Makeover Mamas, moms and mothers-in-law come over to redecorate
their children's homes in two days with $1,500.
Sell This House is a reality show featuring people shopping for homes and
shopping their homes.
And on The Worldwide Chef, viewers will travel to exotic and fun
locales to learn about their favorite foods, from Peking Duck to Italian
cheeses.
The new block debuts in July and will air Sundays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and
repeat the following Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
