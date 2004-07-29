Life & Style’s Simmons Arrested

Kimora Lee Simmons, one of the hosts of Sony Pictures Television's new syndicated strip, Life & Style, was arrested in New Jersey Monday on charges of possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana, eluding police, careless driving, tailgating and driving with a broken brake light, according to CNN.com (www.cnn.com).

Simmons failed to stop her car when police wanted to pull her over for "minor motor-vehicle violations." They arrested her once she arrived at her home in Saddle River, N.J. Simmons is married to Russell Simmons, founder and co-owner of Def Jam Records. Sony had no comment.