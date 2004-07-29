Life & Style’s Simmons Arrested
Kimora Lee Simmons, one of the hosts of Sony Pictures Television's new syndicated strip, Life & Style, was arrested in New Jersey Monday on charges of possession of less than 50 grams of marijuana, eluding police, careless driving, tailgating and driving with a broken brake light, according to CNN.com (www.cnn.com).
Simmons failed to stop her car when police wanted to pull her over for "minor motor-vehicle violations." They arrested her once she arrived at her home in Saddle River, N.J. Simmons is married to Russell Simmons, founder and co-owner of Def Jam Records. Sony had no comment.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.